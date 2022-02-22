Tara Sutaria drops a sunkissed selfie from Dubai, looks fashionable in sunglasses

Actress Tara Sutaria won several hearts following her stint in Karan Johar produced Student of the Year 2. She became fans’ favourite overnight and it is no looking back for Tara ever since. Apart from her acting skills, Tara’s beauty is also a topic of discussion among her fans. Nonetheless, to say, she enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often shares glimpses of her daily routine on ‘gram. On February 21, Tara shared a sun-kissed selfie as she is currently in Dubai.

Taking to the story section of Instagram, Tara clicked a selfie wearing black sunglasses. The ray of sunlight enhanced her beauty. She was wearing a black halter neck top in the picture and left her beautiful tresses loose and looked every inch beautiful. While sharing the photo, the Marjaavaan actress wrote, “It’s been real, Dubai” along with an emoticon. To note, Tara’s Instagram handle is full of beautiful pictures and videos.

Take a look:

Speaking about her professional career, Tara will be next seen in the films Ek Villain 2 along with Disha Patani, John Abraham, and Arjun Kapoor. Mohit Suri’s directorial is a follow to the 2014 film EK Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. In addition to this, Tara will also be seen in Heropanti 2 alongside Tiger Shroff. Earlier, Tiger had shared a poster of the film featuring Tara. He captioned the image as, “Promise you guys Double the action! Double the entertainment! Coming to you this eid #SajidNadiadwala's #Heropanti2 coming to theatres near you this Eid”.

