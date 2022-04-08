Tara Sutaria enjoys breakfast in a pool, drops a scintillating PIC in black bikini from Maldives vacay

Tara Sutaria is presently one of Bollywood's hottest actresses. She has a slew of intriguing projects lined up for her admirers, including Heropanti 2 and Ek Villain Returns, in which she will star alongside Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor. The workaholic actress recently jetted off to Maldives for a peaceful vacation with her beau Aadar Jain. Tara has been blessing us with numerous gorgeous pictures from her trip. Just on Thursday, she shared a beautiful picture where she flaunter her ‘breakfast in bed’ but it was with a unique twist.

Tara shared the serene picture on her Instagram. She had her delicious breakfast spread in front of her as she took a refreshing dip in the infinity pool. She wore an adorable polka dot bikini and had a red flower tugged elegantly in her hair. Her hands were up in the air as she enjoyed her relaxing time. The beautiful picture tempted us to jump in a plane and visit Maldives ASAP. Obviously, the picture became viral instantaneously. Fans from all over poured in their compliments for the gorgeous actress.

Take a look at Tara's post:

On the work front, Tara will be seen in Heropanti 2 this year. The film is the sequel to Tiger Shroff's debut movie. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the movie also features Tara Sutaria in the lead. The actress also has Ek Villain 2 in her kitty. She was last seen in Tadap opposite debutant Ahan Shetty and her performance was loved in that film. Tara is set to have a busy year ahead and we can’t wait to see her in action!

