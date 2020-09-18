Tara Sutaria experiments with 'midnight polaroids' and clicks a stunning snap; Beau Aadar Jain says 'miss you'

Tara Sutaria took to social media to drop a gorgeous photo of herself captured from the parting gift by her sister Pia Sutaria. Amid this, her boyfriend Aadar Jain dropped a heartwarming comment on her photo.

Actress Tara Sutaria recently put the parting gift she got from Pia Sutaria to good use and experimented with polaroid photos. The gorgeous star ended up leaving beau Aadar Jain 'missing' her with her latest photo. Tara has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic and recently, her twin sister Pia Sutaria jetted off to London. However, before going, Pia gave Tara a polaroid camera as a gift and Tara immediately put it to good use.

Taking to Instagram, Tara shared a stunning photo of herself that she clicked using a polaroid camera. Her caption mentioned that she experimented with polaroids in the middle of the night. In the photo, she is seen striking a cool pose while clicking the photo. Seeing it, her sister questioned her if she clicked it using her gift. Several others were impressed by Tara's click. However, it was boyfriend Aadar Jain's comment that stole the show.

Tara wrote, "Midnight Polaroids," with a black heart. Aadar commented and said, "Miss you." The cute banter between the couple often lights up the internet and once again, it left fans of the actress in awe of the two.

Take a look at Tara Sutaria's photo and Aadar Jain's comment:

Meanwhile, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Tara spoke about her relationship with Aadar and mentioned that if something is so beautiful, why would anyone hide it. A while back, Tara joined Aadar at a Kapoor family get together and their photos with Kareena Kapoor Khan, , and other family members went viral on social media. On the work front, Tara has the Hindi remake of RX100 with Ahan Shetty. Apart from this, she also has Ek Villain 2 with and John Abraham.

