Tara Sutaria exudes charm in a black off-shoulder crop-top as she gets clicked in the city with friend; PICS

Tara Sutaria is one of the most talented and promising actresses in Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 and won several hearts with her stint in the film. The 26-year-old actress has a significant social media following and frequently posts a peek of her daily life on Instagram. The Marjaavaan actress usually keeps things simple but without compromising on the style which can be described as understated and elegant. Apart from this, she is a paparazzi darling and they love to click her whenever she steps out for lunch, dinner or parties. Speaking of which, the actress on Wednesday night was spotted in the city with a friend.

In the pictures, the Student Of The Year 2 actress is seen wearing a black off-shoulder crop top paired with a baggy blue denim ripped from the knees. Going super chic in a casual look, the Ek Villain Returns actress is proving over and over again that some of the best things in life come to us through outfits. This halter-neck off-shoulder look was clubbed with a white handbag and white sneakers.