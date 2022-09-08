Tara Sutaria exudes charm in a black off-shoulder crop-top as she gets clicked in the city with friend; PICS
Tara Sutaria was last seen in the sequel of Ek Villain, directed by Mohit Suri.
Tara Sutaria is one of the most talented and promising actresses in Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 and won several hearts with her stint in the film. The 26-year-old actress has a significant social media following and frequently posts a peek of her daily life on Instagram. The Marjaavaan actress usually keeps things simple but without compromising on the style which can be described as understated and elegant. Apart from this, she is a paparazzi darling and they love to click her whenever she steps out for lunch, dinner or parties. Speaking of which, the actress on Wednesday night was spotted in the city with a friend.
In the pictures, the Student Of The Year 2 actress is seen wearing a black off-shoulder crop top paired with a baggy blue denim ripped from the knees. Going super chic in a casual look, the Ek Villain Returns actress is proving over and over again that some of the best things in life come to us through outfits. This halter-neck off-shoulder look was clubbed with a white handbag and white sneakers.
Have a look at the pictures:
Tara is currently riding high on the success of her recently released film ‘Ek Villain Returns’. The film is all set to stream on OTT platform from September 9. Directed by Mohit Suri, the action thriller film also starred Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani in the lead roles. The film’s opening sequence immediately pulls you into his world where villains thrive and heroes don’t exist. Ek Villain Returns happens to be the second installment of Mohit Suri's directorial Ek Villain, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ritiesh Deshmukh.
To note, Tara also made her singing debut alongside Ankit Tiwari in Ek Villain Return’s rock anthem, Shaamat, that will certainly compel you to shake a leg. The music is composed by Ankit and lyrics have been penned by Prince Dubey.
Apart from this, Tara will be next seen in another edge-of-the-seat thriller film ‘Apurva’, which will be directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Murad Khetani and Bikram Duggal.
