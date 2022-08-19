Tara Sutaria exudes rockstar vibes as she shares stills from Ek Villain Returns; Beau Aadar Jain REACTS

Tara Sutaria is one of the most popular actors among the newbies in Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut with Student of The Year 2 in the year 2019, where she shared screen space with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. Ever since then, she has been a part of the limelight constantly. Apart from the performances in films, Tara also grabs fans’ attention because of her relationship with beau Aadar Jain. Their mushy pictures and love-filled banter on Instagram leave fans swooning over the couple. Speaking of which, earlier yesterday, Tara shared a couple of photos from her latest film Ek Villain Returns. Check out Aadar’s reaction.

Aadar Jain reacts to GF Tara Sutaria’s photos

Yesterday, Tara took to her Instagram space and shared a couple of pictures from her latest film Ek Villain Returns. The pictures are stills from her song Shaamat, which has been crooned by her. For the unversed, Tara is a trained singer. She can be seen be seen dressed in a maroon top and blue shorts. Sharing the photos, Tara captioned the post, “Nothing else quite like this feeling :)”.

As soon as she shared the post, it was flooded with likes and comments. Her BF Aadar also left a comment filled with a slew of emojis.

Take a look:

Tara featured alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Arjun Kapoor in Ek Villain Returns. Directed by Mohit Suri, the movie, which is a spiritual sequel to his 2014 film Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor, hit the cinemas on the 29th of July. It opened to a mixed reaction from the audience.

Recently, Tara took to her Instagram space and shared a few pictures of Aadar as she wished him on his birthday. In the first photo, Aadar can be seen smiling, as he gazed at his delectable birthday cake. The next picture was an adorable snapshot of the birthday boy from his childhood. The third and last photo in the series featured baby Aadar, who looked extremely cute. Sharing these photos, Tara captioned the post, “Happy Birthday, my (world emoji) (black heart emoji) (evil eye emoji). “

