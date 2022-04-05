Tara Sutaria flaunts her toned physique in an animal print swimsuit; Shares pics from Maldives

Tara Sutaria is one of the hottest actresses in Bollywood currently. She has back to back films in her kitty and will be seen in a couple of exciting projects. Well, taking a break from her busy schedule she jetted off to the Maldives to spend some quality time with her BF Aadar Jain. The lovebirds have been sharing some stunning pictures of themselves on their Instagram handle. Today yet again the actress shared a photo of her looking breathtakingly gorgeous in a swimsuit as she calls herself an ‘Island Baby’.

In the picture, we can see Tara Sutaria standing in the middle of greenery on the white sand. She is wearing an animal print swimsuit and flaunts her perfect curves. She poses stylishly with one hand on her waist and the other on her face. The actress has layered her swimsuit with a white shrug. Sharing this picture Tara wrote ‘Island baby’. The moment she shared this pic fans started pouring love in the comments section. Aadar Jain took to the comments section and wrote, ‘alright alright alright’ with fire emoji.

Take a look:

Speaking about Tara Sutaria’s professional career, she will be seen in the movie Heropanti 2. The film is the sequel to Tiger Shroff's debut movie. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the movie also features Tiger Shroff in the lead role and will release on April 29 this year. Apart from this, the actress also has Ek Villain Returns in her kitty. The movie also stars Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani in the key roles. To note, Tara was last seen in Tadap opposite debutant Ahan Shetty and their performance was lauded in the movie.

