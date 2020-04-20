Tara Sutaria is a foodie and this throwback VIDEO of the actress gorging on a laddoo is proof

We have recently come across a throwback video of Tara Sutaria gorging on a laddoo which is worth a watch. Check out the video we are talking about.

Tara Sutaria has been able to carve a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry within a short period. The stunning diva made her debut with Student of the Year 2 in 2019 that was helmed by . Although the film co-starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday received mixed reviews from the critics, everyone including Tara’s performance was highly praised by the audience as well as the film critics. As a result, Ananya and Tara became overnight sensations.

Tara’s connection with the limelight dates back to the time when she was a part of Disney sitcoms. So, it is quite obvious for the younger generation to connect with her. As we speak of this, we have come across a throwback video of the Marjaavaan actress which is worth a watch. She is seen gorging on a laddoo by giving a quirky expression in the boomerang video which is all things cute! Clad in an all-white sleeveless outfit, Tara looks pretty in the video.

Check out the throwback video below:

The actress won everyone’s hearts once again last year with her second movie Marjaavaan co-starring , Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The Milap Zaveri directorial featured her as a mute girl. Tara is now gearing up for her next project which is titled Tadap. She has been roped in opposite Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty in the movie which also marks his debut as an actor in the Bollywood film industry. It is a remake of the 2018 Telugu movie RX 100.

