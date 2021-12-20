Tara Sutaria gets mushy over beau Aadar Jain as she shares a pic of him; Calls him her ‘home’

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have been dating each other for a while now and they are going strong with their relationship. The couple has made their relationship official and they never miss a chance to share some mushy post for each other on social media. Needless to say, Tara and Aadar have been a treat to watch together and they are sending out major relationship goals. Keeping up with this trajectory, the couple is once again making the headlines as Tara has shared a mushy post for her main man.

Taking to her Instagram account, Tara shared a dapper pic of Aadar and his swag is winning hearts. In the pic, Aadar was nailing the stubble look as he wore a black t-shirt. While Aadar’s style game has grabbed the attention, it was the Student of The Year 2 actress’ caption that stole the limelight as she wrote, “My Home”. Soon the Hello Charlie actor, who was overwhelmed with the post, took to the comment section and wrote, “You are mine” along with home and heart emoticon.

Take a look at Tara Sutaria’s post for Aadar Jain:

To note, Tara and Aadar are often seen making headlines for their social media PDA and frequent hangouts. In fact, the Qaidi Band actor had opened up on his relationship with Tara and said that she is quite special to him and that they bring happiness to each other’s life. Aadar also emphasised that it is going great between them and that he is overwhelmed with the fact that people love to see them together. “Tara is someone who is very, very special to me. We give each other a lot of happiness. We do hang out a lot and people show us a lot of love. It's great and that's all I can about it,” he added.