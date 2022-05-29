Tara Sutaria gets nicknamed 'Professor Sutaria' by Arjun Kapoor as she corrects his grammar; See Post

Ek Villain 2 co-stars Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor seem to have bonded well over the course of their film's shooting. The Bollywood actors' recent banter on Instagram is proof enough that they've become good friends. If you're wondering what we're talking about, let us bring you up to speed. Over the weekend, Arjun took to Instagram to drop a workout video from his next set location Nainital.

Looks like the actor is currently shooting for The Ladykiller in the hill station. While his workout video was an inspiration for fans, Arjun got served a grammar lesson by Tara Sutaria when he shared the video. Dropping the video, Arjun captioned it, "Sorting my weekend vibe at Nainital with @drewnealpt #NoOffDays #WorkInProgress."

While Arjun's video was all things motivational, Tara Sutaria being the Grammar Nazi she is, couldn't help but correct Arjun. Taking to the comments section, Tara wrote, "In* Nainital not at Nainital @arjunkapoor Arju yaaaaar." The actor had a hilarious reply to Tara's comment as he nicknamed her 'Professor Sutaria'.

Replying to Tara, Arjun commented, "@tarasutaria can’t wait for you to write all the right captions for me when we promote V2... handing over my account to you officially very soon Professor Sutaria." By V2, Arjun meant Ek Villain 2 which is slated to release this year. Apart from Tara and Arjun, the film also stars John Abraham and Disha Patani.

Take a look at Tara's comment on Arjun's workout video below:

Earlier, speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Arjun revealed that he was excited about reuniting with director Mohit Suri. Ek Villain 2 marks the reunion of Arjun with his Half Girlfriend director Mohit Suri. "Am happy to be working with Mohit again. I am certain that between Tara (Sutaria), Disha (Patani), John, Mohit and I, we will be able to present something that’s commercial yet pushing the envelope."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor on Ek Villain 2 & more: John Abraham owns the action genre & I am excited for the film