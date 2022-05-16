Tara Sutaria gives an ‘accurate representation of Instagram vs reality’ & we couldn't agree more; PICS

Tara Sutaria is known for her presence on social media. The actress, who had made her big Bollywood debut with the 2019 released Student of The Year 2, enjoys a massive fan following and aces the art of keeping fans intrigued with her social media activities. Tara is often seen sharing beautiful selfies of herself along with pics from her vacations, on set fun and quality time with her loved ones. However, Tara is making the headlines for a different reason today.

This time the Marjaavaan actress has shared an interesting post giving a glimpse of how Instagram is different from reality. Tara shared two pics on Instagram to show the difference. The first pic had the Heropanti 2 actress in a glammed up avatar. She was wearing a cream coloured embroidered outfit and had her make up game on point. The next pic had Tara lazying around as the click captured her sleepy moments. Tara captioned the post as, Accurate representation of Instagram vs reality” and it is relatable to everyone around.

Take a look at Tara Sutaria’s post:

Meanwhile, Tara is making the headlines for her work front. The actress was currently seen in Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2 which marked her second collaboration with the actor after Student of The Year 2. And now, Tara will be next seen in Mohit Suri’s much awaited Ek Villain Returns. For the uninitiated, the movie is the sequel to the 2014 release Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. Interestingly, apart from Tara, Ek Villain Returns will come with a great ensemble of cast including John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani. The romantic action thriller is slated to hit the screens on July 29 this year.

