Tara Sutaria gives a 'killer' BTS glimpse from the sets of the Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2; WATCH

Tara Sutaria gained a lot of admirers after her role in Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2. Tara's fame soared almost instantly, and she hasn't looked back ever since. Tara's beauty is a major topic among her fans, in addition to her acting prowess. Moreover, she has a substantial social media following and regularly shares glimpses of her daily life on Instagram. Tara is now working on a number of projects, one of which is the highly anticipated Heropanti 2 opposite Tiger Shroff, who also played the protagonist in the first film. Just on Saturday, Tara shared a drop-dead gorgeous behind-the-scenes video and we absolutely cannot stop obsessing over it.

In the video, Tara could be seen posing confidently in front of the camera. Clad in a short black dress that fit her like a glove, tall heels, hair swaying dramatically and a gun in her hand, Tara looked dangerously gorgeous and made our hearts flutter. Along with reel, Tara wrote, “A little #Heropanti2 BTS.” As soon as she uploaded the reel, fans from all over flooded the post with compliments and love, awed by her sheer beauty.

Meanwhile, even Tiger gave a sneak-peek into his action scenes from Heropanti 2. For the caption, the actor simply dropped heart emoticons and wrote, “#heropanti2”. The actor’s post captivated his fans’ attention who bombarded the comment section with fire emoticons.

To note, Heropanti 2 is the sequel of Tiger’s debut movie. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the movie also features Tara Sutaria in the lead. The action drama is slated to release this year.

