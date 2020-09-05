Tara Sutaria gives a vintage twist to her gorgeous throwback pic and asks ‘Why can’t we be Stuck in the 50’s?'

Tara Sutaria is one of the popular stars in Bollywood. Amid the ongoing pandemic, Tara shares adorable photos on social media and leaves everyone in awe of her. Once again, she did the same and shared a photo with a classic twist.

If there is one young star who has been keeping her fans updated amid the ongoing pandemic with her shenanigans at home, it is Tara Sutaria. The Marjaavaan actress has been using her social media handles to interact with her fans and share glimpses of her life at home with her twin sister Pia Sutaria. From sharing childhood photos to stills from her previous films, Tara has been keeping her fans entertained via her social media handle. And once again, she did the same and shared a throwback photo.

Taking to Instagram, Tara shared a stunning glimpse of herself in a throwback photo with a classic vintage twist. In the mesmerising photo, Tara is seen slaying in a golden gown studded with embellishments. With a classic hairdo and a striking red lipstick, Tara looked every bit of a vintage beauty in the photo. Being a dancer herself, Tara has often expressed her love for opera and the old times of the 1950s and by using a vintage twist, the gorgeous star once again shared her love.

She captioned the photo as, “(Why can’t we be) Stuck in the 50’s..” with a heart emoticon and left everyone blown away. Many fans complimented Tara on her photo and even celebs left comments on her vintage look.

Take a look at Tara Sutaria’s photo:

Meanwhile, recently, Tara shared yet another throwback photo of her photo shoot in an exotic locations and gave fans a glimpse of her bikini body. Meanwhile, on the work front, the gorgeous star was last seen in Marjaavaan with . She will now be seen in Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham and . Reportedly, may have been roped in place of Aditya Roy Kapur in the same film. She also has the remake of RX 100 with Ahan Shetty lined up.

