Tara Sutaria gushes over her beau Aadar Jain’s childhood picture with brother; Calls them 'favs'

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are head over heels in love with each other and their social media proves the same. In fact, their social media PDA is also grabbing a lot of attention.

It is no secret that Tara Sutaria and her boyfriend Aadar Jain are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The duo, who has recently returned from the Maldives, has been making heads turn for their love-filled post on social media. From sharing their lovey-dovey pictures to commenting on each other’s post, the couple often indulges in a cute little PDA’s on social media. Recently, the Marjaavaan star dropped her stunning sun kissed photo from her vacay and her beau was all praises of it.

And, now the gorgeous actress can’t stop gushing over Aadar’s throwback picture and needless to say her reaction is simply unmissable. For the unversed, the handsome hunk had shared an adorable childhood picture on his brother Armaan Jain’s 30 birthday. The picture showed two of them happily posing together for a perfect click. As soon as he shared the post, Tara took a note of it and was all praises for it. She commented, “Favs.” The picture was captioned as, “Happy 30th Armaan! Thank you for always having my back, know that I’ll always have yours.. Love you.”

Take a look at Tara Sutaria’s comment below:

Meanwhile talking about Tara’s work front, she is definitely among the most sought- after actress in the Hindi film industry. Her hands are full with some interesting projects. The gorgeous actress has been roped in for Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff. The two had earlier worked together in the Student of the Year 2. Besides this, Tara also has the Hindi remake of the Telugu film, RX100 in the pipeline.

Credits :Aadar Jain Instagram

