Tara Sutaria on her Hollywood plans: It would be nice to approach that sooner rather than later

Tara Sutaria is all over the news these days courtesy of her recent release Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The movie is the sequel to Tiger’s 2014 release Heropanti and marked his second collaboration with Tara after Student of The Year 2. And while Heropanti 2 is grabbing a lot of attention post release, Tara is now making the headlines as she has opened up on the plans to head to Hollywood. During her recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Tara stated that she wants to move to Hollywood soon.

The actress stated that her goal is to reach Hollywood as well. Explaining her point, Tara stated, “Because when we see ourselves, there is a void of representation of our kind of people in films there where it's musically or acting. I do not want to stick to a bunch of Hollywood movies but I do feel like it would be really nice to approach that sooner rather than later because I don't want to regret it much later”. However, she also stated that as of now her focus is Bollywood as she has three more releases lined up after Heropanti 2. Earlier Tiger had also stated that his eventual goal is to pursue action in Hollywood. He also stated that while had tried his luck with action in Hollywood, he did fail. However, Tiger is still trying.

Meanwhile, Tara will be next seen in the much talked about Ek Villain Returns. The movie is the sequel to Mohit Suri’s 2014 release Ek Villain and will also star John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani in the lead. Ek Villain Returns is slated to release on July 8 this year.

