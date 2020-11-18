Tara Sutaria on how COVID pandemic made her cherish work: My wish is to enjoy work and value it a lot more

In a recent interview, Tara Sutaria has revealed how this ongoing pandemic has made her value work more than before.

Tara Sutaria, who is currently in the Maldives with Aadar Jain, has recently opened up about her work plans post lockdown, birthday and others in an interview with Hindustan Times. Tara will be celebrating her 25th birthday tomorrow and when asked about her wish, she said, “I wish that we all come out of this stronger and recognize that we are all in this together.” The actress said that she also prays for everyone’s safety and well-being.

When asked about getting back to work after 6-7 months after the lockdown, the Marjaavaan actress has said that work-wise her wish for this year would be to enjoy every moment because for the last few months, she along with several others in the film industry hasn’t really worked. “The lockdown has made me value what we had before Covid,” added Tara. She further added that she just wants to value everything that has come her way. She has three projects lined up and other commitments too.

When being asked about her projects for the coming year, Sutaria said that she has been quite lucky since the beginning of her career. “The only thing that I can hope for in the coming years is to be always excited about what I do like I am right now and to always remember and be grateful for what I am getting,” the SOTY2 actress has added.

She further explained that her each role and film for the coming year is drastically different from the next. Tara, who has gone to Maldives ahead of her birthday, said that she had planned it a while back.

