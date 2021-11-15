Tara Sutaria inaugurates Birthday week with a special dinner night alongside friends and family; SEE

On Friday, November 19, actor Tara Sutaria will turn a year older. Now, just four days ahead of her birthday, the actress has kick-started her week on a healthy note. The Student of the Year 2 star enjoyed a yummy dinner with her close friends and family members to inaugurate her birthday week. The actual birthday plans of the actor is yet not known but looking at the start of her week, it is sure that Tara is gearing up to celebrate a memorable birthday this year.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Tara gave fans a stunning glimpse into her latest dinner get together. While sharing the photo, Tara said, “before we danced the right away. Birthday week dinner with the ones who we hold close.” The picture sees a beautiful set up of her dinner table which is enlightened with stunning candles. White roses and a stunning view of city lights from the window completed her per-birthday celebrations.

Take a look at the photos here:

On the professional front, Tara Sutaria has several projects lined up in the pipeline. The actor who last featured in the film, Tadap, is now gearing up to share the screen space with her Student of The Year 2 co-star Tiger Shroff in the upcoming sequel Heropanti 2. Rumour mills has it that the sequel film will be a remake of the film, Goodachari. Apart from this, she will also be seen alongside Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani in Ek Villain returns.

