Tara Sutaria indulges in cute PDA with BF Aadar Jain & wants him to take her with him riding Maldivian wave

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain, who rang in 2021 together, recently left everyone awestruck by their cute PDA on social media.

It is no secret that lovebirds Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Ever since they had made their relationship Instagram official, the couple leaves no chances to make their fans gush about their sizzling chemistry. From arriving together at the Kapoor family’s annual Christmas lunch to ringing in the New Year together, Tara and Aadar miss no opportunity to make heads turn and to spend quality time. Notably, on social media too, the duo manages to win our hearts with their cute banter.

Speaking of this, the stunning actress and her boyfriend recently indulged in addable PDA leaving everyone in awe. Taking to his Instagram handle, Aadar has shared a stunning throwback picture of himself from Maldives vacay. Alongside it, he wrote, “Riding the wave #2021.” Interestingly, his ladylove was quick to take note of it and commented, “Take me with you,” followed by a heart emoji. Aadar too dropped a black heart emoticon in the comments section. In the click, he can be seen at his candid best as he poses in white amid the beautiful view.

The Marjaavaan star, on the other hand, shared a video wherein she can be seen playing golf. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Not too shabby for my first time.” Aadar dropped a comment, “I like big putts and I cannot lie." Replying to this, the diva said, “@aadarjain Put of course.”

Take a look at the posts below:

Meanwhile, Tara and Aadar had joined Karisma Kapoor in Alibaug for the New Year celebration and had shared a glimpse of it on their respective social media handles.

Also Read: Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain's New Year 2021 celebration was all about seaside, sunshine & lush green views; PICS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×