Tara Sutaria introduces fans to her ‘undercover look’ as she surprises her sister at the airport; VIDEO

Tara Sutaria is one of the most talented and promising actresses in Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 and won several hearts with her stint in the film. Apart from the performances in films, she is also known for her singing and ballet dancing skills. The 26-year-old actress has a significant social media following and frequently posts peek of her daily life on Instagram. Now, the Marjaavaan actress has introduced her fans with her new groovy undercover look as she surprised her sister Pia Sutaria at 4 am at the airport.

Sharing a fun video on her Instagram handle, Tara wrote, “Me at 4 am surprising @piasutaria at the airport (this is my happy penguin waddle/dance) and please notice my groovy undercover look.” In the video, the 26-year-old actress can be seen dancing in an undercover look as she donned an off-white hoodie with shorts and her face all masked up. She called it her happy penguin waddle/dance. Reacting to the post, her sister wrote, “This is the Tara the world needs to know.”

Tara is currently riding high on the success of her last released film Ek Villain Returns. Directed by Mohit Suri, the action thriller film also starred Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani in the lead roles. The film happens to be the second installment of Mohit Suri directorial Ek Villain, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ritiesh Deshmukh.

To note, Tara also made her singing debut alongside Ankit Tiwari in Ek Villain Return’s rock anthem, Shaamat. The music is composed by Ankit and lyrics have been penned by Prince Dubey.

Apart from this, Tara will be next seen in another edge-of-the-seat thriller film ‘Apurva’, which will be directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Murad Khetani and Bikram Duggal.

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria celebrates her boyfriend Aadar Jain's birthday with an intimate dinner party; See inside PICS