Tara Sutaria introduces to a new member of her family; Thanks rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain and Pia Sutaria

Tara Sutaria thanks rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain and sister Pia Sutaria as she shares a picture of the new member of her family.
Tara Sutaria introduces to a new member of her family; Thanks rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain and Pia SutariaTara Sutaria introduces to a new member of her family; Thanks rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain and Pia Sutaria
Tara Sutaria, who is seldom active on social media has been treating fans about her quarantine life amid the lockdown. The actress has been spending her quarantine period at home and is making the best use of this period while having a gala time with her family. A few days back, the Student of the Year 2 actress had cooked some delicious meals for her parents on their anniversary and gave glimpses of the same on social media. Amid the lockdown, Tara has also been treating fans with some adorable childhood pictures on her social media account. 

Recently, Tara Sutaria introduced fans with a new member of her family. Tara shared a picture of a cute puppy whom she recently got home. She has named the dog Bailey. Sharing a few pictures of her furry friend, Tara wrote, "Welcome home, Baby Bailey!!! @aadarjain @piasutaria."  As soon as Tara posted the pictures, fans started showering hearts on the post. Even her rumoured boyfriend and actor Aadar Jain commented, "Welcome home Bailey." On this Tara commented, "@aadarjain Whoever named her knows what he's doing (black heart emoji and kissing face emoji)"

(Also Read: Tara Sutaria is a ‘Pilates Baby’ as she gives sneak peek into her ‘Sweaty’ workouts; See Throwback pic)

Does this mean that Aadar had suggested the name, Bailey? or was this puppy gifted by Aadar to her? Well, only Tara or Aadar can say that. 

Check out Tara Sutaria's post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Welcome home, Baby Bailey!!! @aadarjain @piasutaria

A post shared by TARA (@tarasutaria) on

For the uninitiated, the Marjaavaan actress is said to be dating Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s brother Aadar Jain for quite some time now and the two are going strong with their relationship. Although, the two haven’t made their relationship public their PDA on social media and frequent appearance together speaks volumes about their love affair.

On the work front, Tara was last seen in the movie Marjaavaan that also features Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. She will feature opposite debutant Ahan Shetty in Tadap that is scheduled to release next year. It also marks the debut of Ahan who is Bollywood star Suniel Shetty’s son. 

