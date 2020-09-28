Tara Sutaria joins BF Aadar Jain's mom Rima Jain's birthday bash & poses with Riddhima for a gorgeous selfie

Recently, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to share a selfie with Tara Sutaria who joined beau Aadar Jain’s mother Rima Jain’s birthday celebrations. The SOTY 2 star posed with Aadar’s cousin Riddhima in the photo.

Actress Tara Sutaria recently spoke to Pinkvilla in an interview about her relationship with beau Aadar Jain. She opened up about her bond and relationship with him. Often, Aadar and Tara indulge in sweet exchanges on social media and their PDA is adorable. Last evening, on Aadar's mom Rima Jain's birthday, Tara too joined in the celebrations and the photo shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was a gorgeous proof. Tara has been a part of several other Kapoor family celebrations in the last few months.

Now, on Rima Jain's birthday, Tara joined Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, beau Aadar and others to celebrate the occasion. Not just this, Riddhima shared a gorgeous selfie with Tara and left fans in awe of the pretty star. In the selfie shared by Riddhima, we can see the SOTY 2 star leaning on Aadar's cousin and smiling away as the photo was clicked. Clad in a golden outfit for the night, Tara looked absolutely gorgeous as she struck a cool pose with Riddhima.

Riddhima too went on a spree of sharing photos with , Aadar's mom Rima Jain and others. However, it was Riddhima's photo with Tara that caught the attention of all fans of the actress. Well, surely, Tara and Aadar seem to be making time for each other in the ongoing pandemic.

Take a look at Tara Sutaria's photo with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni:

Meanwhile, recently, Tara had shared a night click with her new polaroid camera on her Instagram handle and beau Aadar was quick to drop a sweet comment on it. Their PDA often lights up the internet and fans love every bit of it. On the work front, Tara is all set to star in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, and . The shoot may kick off soon. Apart from this, she also has the Hindi remake of RX 100 with Ahan Shetty.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Tara Sutaria opens up on dating Aadar Jain for the first time: Why hide it if it's magical?

Credits :Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram

Share your comment ×