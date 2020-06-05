Tara Sutaria jokes about being ready to take orders as she bakes perfect pies for her sister Pia

Tara Sutaria has nailed her cooking skills while being in lockdown and numerous instances prove the same. Recently, she has baked some delicious pies for her sister Pia.

It seems like Tara Sutaria is improving her culinary skills while in lockdown and we get a proof for the same through her social media posts. The actress who is otherwise seldom active on her personal handle has now been updating her fans regularly with whatever is happening in her life. A few days back, the Student of the Year 2 actress cooked some delicious meals for her parents on their anniversary and gave glimpses of the same on social media.

Now, the actress has experimented with her baking skills as she has made not one but two mango cream pies. Tara has shared a picture of the same on social media while tagging her sister Pia. Not only that but the Marjaavaan actress adds hilariously that she is ready to take orders now. Well, we can complete relate with this last line of hers as the pies made by her look perfect as seen in the picture.

Check out Tara Sutaria’s post below:

Tara Sutaria enjoys a massive fan following all over the country despite being just two films old. The actress made her debut in Student of the Year 2 produced by that was followed by Marjaavaan. It also features , Rakul Preet Singh and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. She will be paired up opposite Ahan Shetty in Tadap that has been directed by Milan Luthria. The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and marks the debut of Ahan.

