Tara Sutaria lights up the internet with cute childhood photo with sister Pia; Says ‘We look like baby momos’

Tara Sutaria took to Instagram to share a cute childhood photo with sister Pia Sutaria. The adorable photo of the two sisters cuddling up with each other will brighten up your day. Check it out.

Among the popular stars who made their debut last year, Tara Sutaria has been able to make a name for herself with just two films. With her debut film, Student Of The Year 2, fans saw her glamorous side, while with Marjaavaan, Tara won hearts with her subtle portrayal of Zoya. While the diva has been extremely active on social media amid the lockdown, she often shares adorable throwback photos that become a treat for her fans. And, recently, she did the same.

Tara took to Instagram to drop an adorable childhood photo with her sister Pia Sutaria. In the cute childhood throwback photo, Tara can be seen cuddling up and giving her sister a warm and fuzzy hug as they both were spending time together. However, while doing that, Tara also posed for the camera with a sweet smile that is bound to melt your hearts. Her sister, Pia can be seen smiling and shyly looking down as Tara smothers her with love.

Tara shared the throwback photo and wrote, “Evidently the needier twin @piasutaria We look like baby momo’s #AlwaysUpForCuddles.” Seeing the cute photo of the Sutaria sisters, fans were left in complete awe and took to the comments section to praise the bundles of joy. Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Tara has been staying at home and spending time with her family. Often, she shares the sweet treats that her sister makes and fans are left in complete awe of their quarantine time.

Check out Tara and Pia Sutaria’s childhood photo:

On the work front, Tara was last seen in Marjaavaan with . Her performance as Zoya won the hearts of the audience and the film did fairly well. Now, she will be seen in the Hindi remake of Telugu film RX100 titled Tadap with Ahan Shetty. Directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, it is slated to release in 2020.

