Tara Sutaria lights up the internet with her adorable smile while posing with a little fan; See Photo

Tara Sutaria who was a part of Disney sitcoms and has a great fan following among younger generations looked adorable in a throwback picture while posing with a little fan.

Tara Sutaria, who made her debut in Bollywood in the year 2019 in Student of the Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff, was recently seen in the song Masakali 2.0 opposite her Marjaavaan co-star . Although the song got a mixed response from the viewers, Tara's look and performance and her chemistry with Sidharth in the song were appreciated by all. The actress has been able to carve a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry within a short period. Way before her debut in Bollywood, Tara had a good fan following.

The actress was a part of Disney sitcoms- Big Bada Boom, The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassie and so, it is quite obvious for the younger generation to connect with her. Today, we came across a throwback picture of Tara posing with her little fan on the sets of Student of the Year 2. In the pic shared by a fan, the Marjaavaan actress is all smiles while posing with a girl who is also flashing her cute smile for a perfect picture. Tara looks pretty donning a black outfit leaving fans in awe of her. Meanwhile, Tara has been grabbing headlines because of her relationship with Aadar Jain.

(Also Read: Tara Sutaria & Aadar Jain have the cutest nicknames for each other; comments on her childhood photo are proof)

Recently, the two grabbed attention by calling each other from their nicknames on an Instagram post. Tara recently had shared a childhood photo of hers where she is holding a phone and trying to talk. Beau Aadar did not leave this chance to post a comment on the photo and that is when we saw that he calls her 'Tarypieee' which sounds like a personalized version of a Cutie pie. Soon enough, Tara replied and wrote, Brb I'm OTP with my lil squeaky.'

Check out Tara Sutaria's post here:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×