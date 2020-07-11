Tara Sutaria lights up the internet with her pawdorable video of playing with her pet dog Bailey; WATCH

Tara Sutaria has been spending time at home amid lockdown. Recently, the Marjaavaan star shared a cute video of playing with her pet dog Bailey and it will leave you in awe.

Over the past few months, stars have been spending time at home with their families due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Amid this, Tara Sutaria has been making the most of this time with her family and sister Pia Sutaria. Often, she shares photos on social media from her lockdown shenanigans that are loved by her fans. Amid the lockdown, Tara also introduced her fans to her new family members, Bailey, her pet dog. Since then, Tara often shares cute videos with her pet and once again, she did the same.

Taking to social media, Tara dropped a cute boomerang video in which we can see her playing with her pet dog Bailey. In the video, Tara can be seen cuddling and playing her dog and giving nose kisses to it. The cute video surely gives fans an insight of Tara’s love for her pet dog Bailey. When Tara got her pet dog, she shared photos on social media and introduced the pawdorable member of her family to her fans on Instagram.

Now, she shared a cute video and won over everyone with the adorable antics of Bailey. She captioned it as, “Nosey Nosey and Kisses kinda evening.” Her fans loved it and the video is now going viral on social media.

Here is Tara Sutaria’s video of playing with her pet dog:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tara was last seen in Marjaavaan with . She will now be seen in Tadap with Ahan Shetty. The film is a remake of a Telugu film RX100. Also, Tara recently joined Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham and . The film also starred Aditya Roy Kapur initially. However, reports have been coming in that he may not be a part of the film any longer. However, nothing has been officially confirmed.

Credits :Instagram

