Tara Sutaria lights up the internet with a mesmerising monochrome throwback picture of her amid lockdown

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Tara Sutaria's stunning monochrome throwback picture is winning hearts on the internet.

Due to the lockdown, everyone has been making the best use of this quarantine period by spending some time with their families and loved ones and chilling at home. Among all, Tara Sutaria who is also under home quarantine along with the rest of her family has been posting throwback pictures on her social media account for fans. The Student of the Year 2 actress is seldom active on social media because of which fans eagerly wait for updates from her side.

After sharing a glimpse of the delicacies on her Instagram post, recently Tara treated fans with a mesmerising throwback monochrome picture of the actress. In the pic shared, Tara looks stunning donning a denim tube top with long round-shaped earrings showing off a peace symbol. The Student of the Year 2 actress has kept her hair open and paired up her look with glamour and poise. As soon as Tara posted the picture, fans started pouring hearts on the comment. Not only fans but even celebrities like Abhimanyu Dasani, Milap Zaveri, Apoorva Mehta, Banita Sandhu and others commented on the actress's look. While Abhimanyu commented, "All in the genes", Apoorva commented, "Stunning !!" and Milap, on the other hand, wrote, "Kinna sona tainu rab ne banaaya."

We wonder what Tara's rumoured boyfriend Armaan Jain has to say on this? Meanwhile, the actress has been grabbing headlines because of her relationship with Aadar Jain. Before the lockdown, Tara and Aadar had been frequently spotted together. Though the two have not confirmed their relationship in public, their social media PDA proves their love for each other.

On the professional front, she was last seen in the movie Marjaavaan co-starring , Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. It was directed by Milap Zaveri and received a positive response from the audience. Tara will be next seen in Milan Luthria’s Tadap in which she has been paired up opposite Ahan Shetty.

