  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Tara Sutaria looks all glowy and beautiful as she flashes her beaming smile in a PHOTO

Tara Sutaria never fails to impress us whenever she shares something on social media. Meanwhile, check out her latest picture on Instagram.
6894 reads Mumbai
Tara Sutaria looks all glowy and beautiful as she flashes her beaming smile in a PHOTOTara Sutaria looks all glowy and beautiful as she flashes her beaming smile in a PHOTO
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

 Tara Sutaria enjoys a massive fan following despite being a few movies old for all the obvious reasons. The actress made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Student of the Year 2 in 2019. However, for the unversed, she has been a part of a few Disney shows earlier like Big Bada Boom, The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir, and others. It’s not only her acting skills but her impeccable style statement too that draws followers to the actress.

Meanwhile, as we speak of this, Tara Sutaria has recently shared a throwback picture on her Instagram handle that is worth a glimpse. The stunning diva looks all glowy as she opts for peachy and highlighted makeup. Tara chooses a glossy pink lip shade and lets down her lustrous hair to add further to the oomph factor. She also wears a silver choker to match her outfit. Moreover, it is her beaming smile that grabs our attention here.

Check out her picture below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by TARA (tarasutaria) on

On the work front, Tara showcased her acting prowess in Marjaavaan again after her stint in SOTY 2. The movie also featured Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The actress will next feature in Tadap that marks the debut of Ahan Shetty. Apart from that, Tara has also been roped in for Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 co-starring John Abraham and Disha Patani. Tara has been grabbing a lot of headlines in the past few months owing to her relationship with Aadar Jain. 

Also Read: Tara Sutaria gives a vintage twist to her gorgeous throwback pic and asks ‘Why can’t we be Stuck in the 50’s?'

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Ankita Lokhande continues to fight for SSR: Here are her 5 posts after his demise that stole hearts
Kriti Sanon’s stylist Sukriti Grover gets candid on styling Kriti & Kartik Aaryan, Diet Sabya & more
Sushant Singh Rajput: A look at the most emotional posts shared by the late actor’s sisters

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement