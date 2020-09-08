Tara Sutaria looks all glowy and beautiful as she flashes her beaming smile in a PHOTO

Tara Sutaria never fails to impress us whenever she shares something on social media. Meanwhile, check out her latest picture on Instagram.

Tara Sutaria enjoys a massive fan following despite being a few movies old for all the obvious reasons. The actress made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Student of the Year 2 in 2019. However, for the unversed, she has been a part of a few Disney shows earlier like Big Bada Boom, The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir, and others. It’s not only her acting skills but her impeccable style statement too that draws followers to the actress.

Meanwhile, as we speak of this, Tara Sutaria has recently shared a throwback picture on her Instagram handle that is worth a glimpse. The stunning diva looks all glowy as she opts for peachy and highlighted makeup. Tara chooses a glossy pink lip shade and lets down her lustrous hair to add further to the oomph factor. She also wears a silver choker to match her outfit. Moreover, it is her beaming smile that grabs our attention here.

Check out her picture below:

On the work front, Tara showcased her acting prowess in Marjaavaan again after her stint in SOTY 2. The movie also featured , Riteish Deshmukh, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The actress will next feature in Tadap that marks the debut of Ahan Shetty. Apart from that, Tara has also been roped in for Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 co-starring John Abraham and . Tara has been grabbing a lot of headlines in the past few months owing to her relationship with Aadar Jain.

Also Read: Tara Sutaria gives a vintage twist to her gorgeous throwback pic and asks ‘Why can’t we be Stuck in the 50’s?'

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×