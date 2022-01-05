Tara Sutaria looks angelic in her 'winter white wedding' look and it will make your eyes pop out; PIC

It seems the wedding season is not over yet! Though the size might be smaller and restrictions might be stricter (Thanks, Omicron), the vigour and excitement which is the crucial element of any wedding is still alive. Another element that is crucial to any element? Wedding outfits. Be it the groom’s sister or the bride’s best friend; everyone presents their most glammed up front in wedding parties. Are you worried about what to wear at your friend’s wedding too? Well, no need to worry, our dearest Tara Sutaria is here to the rescue with her out-of-the-world wedding look inspo! Recently, Tara posted a royal white lehenga look, and honestly, we can’t stop obsessing over it!

In the pics uploaded on her Instagram, the ‘Student of the Year 2’ actress looked absolutely ethereal and regal. She donned Aanchal Sayal’s gorgeous white lehenga with intricate detailing and enhanced the look with heavy jhumkas. Her hair was pulled back in an elegant bun and was adorned with gajra flowers. The makeup was glossy and sparky - perfect for a wedding! The actress kept the caption simple and short and wrote, “Winter whites & weddings.” Taking into account how stunning the pictures were, it is no shocker that the post went viral within minutes.

Check Tara Sutaria’s post:

Even Tara’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ co-star, Arjun Kapoor couldn’t resist himself from commenting on her pictures. However, don’t assume the comment was just another compliment! The ‘2 states’ actor humorously commented ‘3rd picture is a casual stroll checking the buffet while being coy…’ referring to one of the pics where Tara had her eyes lowered. Well, what can we say - we love some colleague banter!

