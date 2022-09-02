Tara Sutaria looks eternal as she seeks blessings from Lord Ganesha in new PIC; Beau Aadar Jain is all hearts

Tara Sutaria is one of the most talented and promising actresses in Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 and won several hearts with her stint in the film. Apart from the performances in films, she is also known for her singing and ballet dancing skills. The 26-year-old actress has a significant social media following and frequently posts peek of her daily life on Instagram. Now, the Marjaavaan actress has shared a glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. She dropped a picture seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the ‘Tadap’ actor treated fans with a new look. Sharing the picture, she dropped pink heart emojis. In the picture, Tara looked ethereal in white ethnic wear. She kept her hair in a tight bun with a matching accessorize on it. The 26-year-old actor opted for stamen earrings. Reacting to the post, her beau, Aadar Jain dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section.

Have a look at Tara’s post:

Tara is currently riding high on the success of her recently released film ‘Ek Villain Returns’. Directed by Mohit Suri, the action thriller film also starred Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani in the lead roles. The film’s opening sequence immediately pulls you into his world where villains thrive and heroes don’t exist. Ek Villain Returns happens to be the second installment of Mohit Suri's directorial Ek Villain, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ritiesh Deshmukh.

To note, Tara also made her singing debut alongside Ankit Tiwari in Ek Villain Return’s rock anthem, Shaamat, that will certainly compel you to shake a leg. The music is composed by Ankit and lyrics have been penned by Prince Dubey.

Apart from this, Tara will be next seen in another edge-of-the-seat thriller film ‘Apurva’, which will be directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Murad Khetani and Bikram Duggal.