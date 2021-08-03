Tara Sutaria looks flawless in post pack up selfie from sets of Heropanti 2; Don't miss it

Actress Tara Sutaria has been making it to the headlines lately as she is busy shooting for her next film Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff. The film stars Tiger and Tara in the lead and is an actioner. While Tara and Tiger have shared screen space before in Student Of The Year 2, fans of the two are excited to see them together. Amid this, Tara has been sharing BTS photos from the sets of the film and recently, her flawless selfie has won hearts on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tara shared a selfie in which she is seen flaunting her post packup look. In the photo, the gorgeous star is seen clad in a strapless white top with her hair left open. Tara is seen flaunting her radiant skin without makeup in the photo post her shoot with Tiger. Sharing the photo, Tara revealed that she was off to 'sleep' using an emoticon. As she shared the photo, Tara wrote, "Packed up and ready to zzz #Heropanti2."

Take a look:

Earlier, when Tara kicked off shooting for Heropanti 2, she had shared a glimpse from her vanity van while getting ready. The actress has been quite active on social media amid her shoot and fans love how she drops behind-the-scenes photos on her handle.

Talking about Heropanti 2, it is a sequel to Tiger and Kriti Sanon starrer. It is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Besides Heropanti 2, Tara also has Ek Villain Returns with , John Abraham and . She also will be seen in Tadap with Ahan Shetty.

