Tara Sutaria looks gorgeous in a messy hair look sans makeup but her flawless glow steals the attention; PHOTO

Tara Sutaria took to her social media handle to share a flawless selfie in a messy hair look. The SOTY 2 star left fans gushing over her skin's glow with her no makeup look.

Actress Tara Sutaria has been making it to the headlines lately due to her recent appearance at the Kapoor family annual Christmas lunch as Aadar Jain's girlfriend. The couple had made heads turn when they opted to twin in white for the family lunch and join others like and at the gathering. Post the lunch, Tara also snuggled with Aadar and binged watched the Home Alone series over Christmas. And now, the star seems to be missing her vacay as she shared a stunning throwback selfie from the vacay days.

Taking to her Instagram story, Tara shared a stunning selfie in which she is seen clad in a white top with a messy hair look. She put up a couple of palm tree emoticons to indicate that the photo was from her vacay in the Maldives with Aadar. With no makeup on and her hair left loose, Tara looked absolutely gorgeous as she flaunted her flawless skin in the selfie. The actress often treats her fans with such selfies and leaves them gushing over her flawless looks.

Meanwhile, after her debut at the Kapoor family Christmas lunch, netizens have been hailing her style. On the work front, Tara was last seen in Marjaavaan with . She will now be seen in the Hindi remake of the Telugu film, RX100. Besides this, she also has Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will release on July 16, 2021. Besides this, Tara also will be seen in Mohit Suri's film, Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, and .

Take a look at Tara Sutaria's photo:

Also Read|Tara Sutaria snuggles up with boyfriend Aadar Jain as they celebrate Christmas together with movie night

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Tara Sutaria Instagram

Share your comment ×