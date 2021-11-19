Tara Sutaria looks gorgeous in mini dress as she cuts birthday cake with Ahan Shetty at Tadap promotion; PICS

Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty are gearing up for their next release Tadap. The trailer received a good response from the audience. The action romantic drama will be released next month in theatres. And to promote the film among the masses, the lead actors have also pulled up their sleeves and seen promoting. Well, today the lead actress Tara is also celebrating her birthday. As she reached for promotion a huge cake was present there for the celebration. She cut the cake and Ahan was seen with her.

Tara was seen wearing a brown colour mini dress with her hair styled in waves. She was as usual giving her charming smile and waving at shutterbugs. The STOY 2 actress was sporting glossy makeup with the golden highlighters applied on her cheeks. She did not go for proper eye makeup and only kept it till mascara. The actress was also seen cutting as Ahan was standing next to her. The actor was looking cool in simple but yet stylish casuals.

He wore a white colour t-shirt with a blue blazer in pairing. He completed the look with light blue colour denim. Both pose for the camera.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Coming to the film, the film is directed by Milan Luthria and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is all set to release in theatres on December 3, 2021. On the work front, Tara will be next seen in Heropanti 2 with TIger Shroff and she also has Ek Villain 2 in her kitty.

