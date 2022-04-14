Tara Sutaria looks jaw-dropping in red dress & high heels, shares a PIC from Heropanti 2 photoshoot

Tara Sutaria is one of Bollywood's hottest actresses right now. For her fans, she has a bevvy of exciting projects lined up, including Heropanti 2 and Ek Villain Returns, in which she will co-star with Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor. Fans are eager to see her do her magic on the big screen. Tara is quite active on Instagram and frequently graces our feeds with her stunning photos. She just travelled to the Maldives with her beau, Aadar Jain, for a calm vacation. She shared an amazingly stunning photo with us today, and we can't stop gushing about it. These days, she posts quite a lot of sneak peeks of Heropanti 2, which is set to release on 29th April and Friday was no different.

Tara Sutaria uploaded a breath-taking Heropanti 2 shoot pic. She looked quite smart as she wore a bright red corset with red leather skirt. She paired the look dazzling white heels. Tara sat in a hot yellow car and gave us complete boss lady vibes. Along with the post, she wrote, “Here’s a peak into the first photoshoot for #Heropanti2." The post was an instant hit as fans from all over poured their love and compliments for the gorgeous actress.

Take a look at Tara's pics:

Heropanti 2 is the is the sequel to Tiger Shroff's debut movie. The movie is helmed by Ahmed Khan. On the other hand, Tara also has Ek Villain 2 in her kitty. She was last seen in Tadap opposite debutant Ahan Shetty and her performance was loved in that film.

