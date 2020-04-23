Tara Sutaria looks mesmerising donning black attire in a BTS photo from the track Masakali 2.0; Check it out

Tara Sutaria looks mesmerising in this BTS picture from the recently released track Masakali 2.0 and has left fans gushing over her look.

Tara Sutaria has been able to carve a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry within a short period. The actress who made her debut in Bollywood in the year 2019 in Student of the Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff, was recently seen in the song Masakali 2.0 opposite her Marjaavaan co-star . Although the song got a mixed response from the viewers, Tara's look and performance and her chemistry with Sidharth in the song were appreciated by all.

Recently, we came across a BTS pic of Tara from the song Masakali 2.0. In the pic, shared by a fan the Student of the Year 2 actress looks stunning in a black dress while sitting on a sofa with her hair open. Tara looks mesmerising in this BTS pic and has left fans gushing over her look. For the uninitiated, Masakali 2.0 is the remake of Masakali, the hit song from Delhi-6 featuring Ahuja, and Abhishek Bachchan, and while the original song was sung by Mohit Chouhan, Masakali 2.0 is sung by Sachet Tandon and Tulsi Kumar and recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. In the rehashed version, female vocals have also been added which is sung by Tulsi Kumar.

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Tara is staying at home and spending time with family. The actress has been grabbing headlines because of her relationship with Aadar Jain. Before the lockdown, Tara and Aadar had been frequently spotted together. Though the two have not confirmed their relationship in public, their social media PDA proves their love for each other.

Check out Tara Sutaria's BTS picture here:

