Tara Sutaria looks pretty in blue satin dress in THROWBACK pic: Many moons ago but still one of my favourites

Tara Sutaria is one of the most talented and promising actresses in Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 and won several hearts with her stint in the film. Apart from the performances in films, she is also known for her singing and ballet dancing skills. Apart from her movies, the actress is known to carve out her niche when it comes to fashion. She never skips a chance to raise the temperature on Instagram as she defines fitness and glamour at the best. Now, the Marjaavaan actress has again turned heads again as she took to her social media handle to share her stunning picture.

In the images, the Ek Villain Returns actress can be seen posing sensually in a blue satin dress. Tara blends the raunchy picture with her sultry expressions as she turns temperature in the gorgeous photo. Sharing the photo, the 26-year-old wrote, “Many moons ago but still one of my favourites.” While fans and followers came up with heart and heart-shaped-eye emojis, a social media user commented, “you are looking beautiful.” “Koi ithna khubsurat kaise ho skta,” wrote another fan.

Have a look at Tara’s post:

Tara is currently riding high on the success of her last released film Ek Villain Returns. Directed by Mohit Suri, the action thriller film also starred Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani in the lead roles. The film happens to be the second installment of Mohit Suri directorial Ek Villain, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ritiesh Deshmukh.

To note, Tara also made her singing debut alongside Ankit Tiwari in Ek Villain Return’s rock anthem, Shaamat. The music is composed by Ankit and lyrics have been penned by Prince Dubey.

Apart from this, Tara will be next seen in another edge-of-the-seat thriller film ‘Apurva’, which will be directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Murad Khetani and Bikram Duggal.