Tara Sutaria looks pretty in no-makeup selfie in latest PIC as he returns to bay

Tara Sutaria is one of the most talented and promising actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She debuted with Karan Johar produced Student Of The Year 2 and won several hearts with her stint in the film. Since then, she has been featured in many movies and her innocence and beauty charmed the audience the most. The 26-year-old actress has a massive fan following and every now and then, she shares a sneak peek of her life with her fans on Instagram.

For the past few days, the actress was busy promoting her upcoming film Ek Villain Returns and now she is back in the bay. Tara took to the stories section of Instagram and shared a beautiful no-makeup selfie. She looked every inch beautiful. While sharing the post, she wrote, "Feels good to be back and in my burrow at last! Good night insta fam".

Check Tara's post here:

To note, Tara also made her signing debut she lent her voice for Ek Villain Returns' song Shaamat, which is a rock anthem that will certainly compel you to shake a leg. The music is composed by Ankit and lyrics have been penned by Prince Dubey.

Talking about the film Ek Villain Returns, it features Tara, Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Disha Patani in the lead roles and is all set to release on July 29, 2022, in theatres. The trailer of Ek Villain Returns showcased the story of villains where the twist was added by the two leading ladies, Disha and Tara. Directed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain Returns is a sequel to the 2014 hit film Ek Villain that had Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh as the lead.

