Tara Sutaria looks radiant in a sunkissed PHOTO from her 'Maldivian mornings'; Beau Aadar Jain loves it

Tara Sutaria left fans swooning over her latest sunkissed photo from her Maldives trip. The star shared the same on social media and impressed her beau Aadar Jain along with fans.

Just recently, Tara Sutaria and beau Aadar Jain made their way back to Mumbai after spending a holiday in the Maldives together. The duo made heads turn as they walked out of the Mumbai airport together. The couple has been dropping photos on social media from their exotic vacay and leaving fans in awe. Even on Thursday, Tara shared a glorious photo of herself basking in the glow of the sun from her Maldives vacay and won the hearts of her fans as well as beau Aadar.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tara gave fans a sneak peek into her Maldives morning from her recent vacay to the exotic paradise. In the gorgeous photo, Tara could be seen slaying in a pretty outfit with beautiful white earrings. Her hair was neatly tied up in a high bun as she soaked in the sun in the exotic land. The Student Of The Year 2 star managed to bewitch everyone as she posed for a picture-perfect sunkissed photo.

Sharing the same, Tara captioned it as, "Maldivian mornings." Her boyfriend Aadar could not resist liking the photo and even Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff dropped a lovely comment on it in the form of a heart eyes emoticon.

Take a look at Tara Sutaria's photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tara was last seen in Marjaavaan with . The film did fairly well at the box office. She will now be seen in the Hindi remake of the Telugu film, RX100 with Ahan Shetty. Besides this, she also recently joined the cast of Heropanti 2. She will reunite with her SOTY 2 co-star Tiger Shroff in the same. It will be helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is slated to release on July 16, 2021.

Also Read|PHOTOS: Tara Sutaria looks splendid as she opts for stylish co ords while stepping out for a salon session

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Tara Sutaria Instagram

Share your comment ×