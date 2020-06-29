Tara Sutaria looks stunning as she dolls up for a solo date night with herself; See PHOTO

Tara Sutaria has recently dolled up for a solo date night at home and she looks simply amazing. Check out her latest picture.

Tara Sutaria has been able to garner a massive fan following despite being just a few films old. The actress made her debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday that was backed by . Tara was highly praised for her stellar performance in the movie. She once again won hearts with her brilliant acting prowess in Marjaavaan co-starring . This has made the fans eager for her next release.

The actress is seldom active on social media but has made sure to update her fans from time to time amidst the lockdown period. As we speak of this, Tara has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she looks undeniably pretty. But what also catches our attention here is her caption that reads, “Date night (With myself, in my living room.)” As we can see, she is completely dolled up and is clad in a black outfit while posing for the picture. Undoubtedly, her makeup game is on point as she lets down her lustrous hair and strikes a killer expression while looking at the camera.

Check out Tara Sutaria’s latest picture below:

On the work front, Tara will be next seen in the movie Tadap which also marks the debut of newbie Ahan Shetty. It happens to be a remake of the 2018 Telugu romantic action drama featuring Payal Rajput and Kartikeya Gummakonda in the lead roles. The movie has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is directed by Milan Luthria. It also features Swati Kapoor and Sikander Kher in pivotal roles.

Credits :Instagram

