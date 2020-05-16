Tara Sutaria makes a pretty bride in THIS monochrome still from Marjaavaan and we are all hearts for her

Tara Sutaria, who won our hearts with her performance in Milap Zaveri directorial Marjaavaan, is taking the social media with a storm with a beautiful still from the movie.

Tara Sutaria might be just two movies old in the industry but the young starlet has managed to prove her mettle. The diva made her debut with ’s much talked about movie Student of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. And although the movie failed to create a buzz at the box office, Tara managed to win hearts with her acting prowess and stunning looks and emerged as an overnight star. The young diva is certainly a treat to watch every time she hits the silver screen.

This isn’t all. Tara has also been a social media queen and never fails to create a storm with every post she makes on Instagram. And while we are forever in awe of her panache, her recent Instagram post is once again making the heads turn. To note, Tara’s recent post happens to be a monochromatic still from her movie Marjaavaan. In the picture, the diva was dressed as a bride with the bridal jewellery including side tikka, bridal nose ring etc and made us swoon over her beauty. Interestingly, while the fans were in awe of this beautiful picture, Marjaavaan director Milap Zaveri was also seen praising Tara and commented, “Gorgeous Zoya” followed by a heart emoticon:

Take a look at Tara Sutaria’s recent still from Marjaavaan:

Talking about the work front, Tara will be next seen in Milan Luthria’s romantic action project Tadap. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie is said to mark the big Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty.

Credits :Instagram

