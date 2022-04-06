Tara Sutaria makes a tiny friend on her Maldives trip with Aadar Jain; Says they are BFFs now

In Bollywood, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are one of the most loved couples. They've been dating for a long time and aren't afraid to flaunt their affection for each other. They have a huge fan base, and their sweet antics is adored by them. Currently, the duo is on a beautiful, relaxing vacation in Maldives and Tara has been blessing our eyes with gorgeous beach pictures. Just on Wednesday, she shared an ethereal shot where she introduced her new, tiny BFF.

In the picture that Tara posted on her Instagram, she looked absolutely breath-taking as she soaked in the sun. Her beautiful smile tugged at our hearts. She proudly flaunted her new friend in her hand, a crab. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Meet Hermy the hermit crab! I found him waddling his way through the beach and now we’re basically BFF’s ( he’s tiny but if you look close you can see him! ).” The post went viral almost instantaneously, as fans rushed to the comment section to gush about Tara and her new friend’s cuteness.

Check Tara's post:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tara Sutaria will be seen in the movie Heropanti 2. The film is the sequel to Tiger Shroff's debut movie. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the movie also features Tiger Shroff in the lead role and will release on April 29 this year. Apart from this, the actress also has Ek Villain 2 in her kitty. The movie also stars Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Disha Patani in the key roles. To note, Tara was last seen in Tadap opposite debutant Ahan Shetty and their performances were lauded in the movie.

