Tara Sutaria & Marjaavaan co star Rakul Preet Singh are raising temperatures together in this throwback PIC

Tara Sutaria had collaborated with Rakul Preet Singh in Marjaavaan and the two share a great bond off screen.

Tara Sutaria, who made her big Bollywood debut with 2019 release Student of The Year 2 along with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday, has won everyone’s heart with her performance in the movie. The diva became a national crush in no time and has been enjoying a massive fan following ever since. Interestingly after a successful debut, Tara also won a lot of appreciation for her performance in Siddharth Malhotra starrer Marjaavaan. She certainly proved that it is always a delight to watch her on the silver screen.

Interestingly, Tara has also been a social media star. Although she hasn’t been an Instagram user, her pics often set the social media on fire. Recently, we got our hands on a throwback picture of the Student of The Year 2 wherein she was seen posing with her Marjaavaan co-star Rakul Preet Singh. In the picture, Tara looked stunning in white attire, while Rakul was nailing her glamorous look as well. To note, Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan marked Tara’s first collaboration with Rakul and the picture is proof that the divas share a great bond together.

Take a look at Tara and Rakul’s throwback picture:

Talking about the work, Tara Sutaria is gearing up for Milan Luthria’s upcoming directorial Tadap opposite Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty who is making his big Bollywood debut with the movie. According to media reports, Tadap will be an official remake of 2018 release Telugu movie RX 100 and will also feature Sikander Kher, Suniel Shetty and Amit Sadh.

