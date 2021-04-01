Tara Sutaria melts hearts as she flaunts her love for ballet in a BTS video from the sets of a shoot; WATCH

Tara Sutaria has put up a post on her Instagram handle where she is performing ballet in the behind-the-scenes footage of one of her shoots.

Tara Sutaria is one of the most promising newcomers in the Hindi film industry. She made waves with Student of the Year 2 and Marjaavaan. Tara recently posted a video on her Instagram handle where she is performing ballet in front of a camera. Tara captioned the post by writing, “When you get to improvise on set!” Tara is wearing a beautiful pink gown in the surroundings of lush green nature and seems as though she is performing a dance sequence.

In this behind-the-scenes footage of an on set shooting, Tara is being shot by a handheld camera where a cinematographer is capturing the moments of her performing on a song sequence like a woodland fairy in the middle of a wonderful day in front of old trees and beautiful sunlight. As per Tara’s caption, she was perhaps not choreographed for the moves she is performing but rather improvising this little sequence on her own. Tara is a trained singer and dancer through her television days with Disney India.

Take a look at her post here:

Tara’s latest film Marjaavaan co-starring Siddharth Malhotra and directed by Milap Zaveri was a success at the box office and Tara was praised for her performance as a deaf and mute girl who falls in love with a rogue gangster and meets a tragic end. Tara has two films lined up, one of them is Sajid Nadiadwala’s Tadap which is also the launchpad of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. Tapad is the official remake of a cult Tamil film called RX100. Tara is also doing Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham and .

Credits :Tara Sutaria Instagram

