Tara Sutaria is missing the time she spent with BF Aadar Jain in Maldives; Drops NEW pics from vacation

Tara Sutaria has been a known face in Indian entertainment since her childhood days when she used to be a part of successful Disney shows like Oye Jassie and Suite Life Of Karan & Kabir. Following her stint in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2, the actress garnered a lot of fans. Tara cemented her place as a dependable actress and was seen in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavan with Sidharth Malhotra, Milan Luthria’s Tadap with Ahan Shetty and Ahmed Khan’s Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff. Tara has a significant social media following and frequently posts peeks of her daily life on Instagram. Currently, the Marjaavan actress is focusing on the release of her next film Ek Villain Returns, which is the sequel to the Super-Hit thriller-drama Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

Tara shared a throwback post on her Instagram handle where she revealed a couple of unseen photos from her Maldives holiday with boyfriend Aadar Jain, earlier this year. She looked breath-taking in her gorgeous white dress as she posed for the camera. In her first photo, she was in her deep thoughts and in the second photo, she looked into the camera and graced it with her smile. The caption of her post read, “Was probably listening to jazz/dreaming of a second lunch”. The caption indicates that she enjoyed her lunch, then and wouldn’t mind a second serving. Also, the mention of jazz means that the place she went to, had great jazz music, to add to her overall experience.

Have a look at the photos shared by Tara Sutaria on Instagram:

In a recent interview during the promotions of her last film Heropanti 2, Tara Sutaria talked about her interest to work in Hollywood movies. While the discussions of her stint in Hollywood are at a nascent stage, she is focusing on the promotions of her next film Ek Villain Returns, directed by Mohit Suri and co-starring Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham. She will be extensively promoting her film till its release on 29th July, 2022. The trailer and the first song of Ek Villain Returns titled Galliyan Returns have been getting a lot of love.

