Tara Sutaria opens up about her relationship with Aadar Jain & reveals how he surprises her

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. They never shy away from showing off their love for each other and have been dating for a long time now. They enjoy a massive fan following and their fans root for their ‘Jodi’. The best thing about the duo is that they are publicly supportive of one another and don't shy away from expressing their fondness for one another. Tara Sutaria opened up about her bond with boyfriend Aadar Jain in an exclusive interview with Filmfare.

When asked about her dating life and how close the two are with each other's families, Tara Sutaria answered, "I get very attached to people, and I think both of us are similar that way. We get attached to that special person and the people close to him/her. It helps to understand who he or she is and who they are. A lot of people in his family remind me of people in my family. The warmth, love, and generosity that you will find in most Parsi households, you will find in Punjabi households too. It’s been wonderful. I respect them and love them deeply, because for me, it’s important that if you love, you must love deeply."

Describing the last time Aadar Jain surprised her, the EkVillian actress revealed, "When you first meet up with somebody, it’s full of surprises and bigger things, but as time progresses, you understand the importance of the smaller things. It can be something as small as him making a cup of tea for me in the morning instead of having somebody else do it. It could also be a handwritten note. These things mean a lot to him also, and are our special moments."

Tara and Aadar love each other's company. The much loved jodi took a trip to Maldives earlier this year and shared some wonderful clicks. On the work front, Tara Sutaria is fresh from her stint in Ek Villain Returns, where her performance as a struggling singer was lauded. The film did decent business considering the condition that the Bollywood industry is in.

