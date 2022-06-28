Tara Sutaria opens up on nepotism debate; Says parents from non-film background present semblance of normalcy

Tara Sutaria is one of the most popular actresses among the newbies in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut in 2019, with the film Student of The Year 2 alongside Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. Since then, she has successfully managed to be in the limelight. She has featured in films like Marjaawan alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff, and in Tadap, with debutant Ahan Shetty. Now, she will soon be seen in Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and John Abraham. Ahead of the release, Tara opened up on the nepotism debate with a leading magazine, and also spoke about how it feels to have parents who are from a non-film background.

Talking to Hello Magazine, Tara Sutaria opined on the Nepotism debate. Tara expressed that although the debate has been going on for a while now, she is fortunate to have worked with people who, she said, are hardworking, grounded, and are not bothered by either their status or family name. She further spoke of her parents who come from a non-film background. “It’s nice to come back home and talk to my mum and dad as they are not from a film background. They present a semblance of normalcy in my life that keeps me sane and happy,” she said.

Tara is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Ek Villain Returns. Co-starring John, Arjun, and Disha, this Mohit-Suri-directed thriller is a spiritual sequel to his 2014 film Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on the 29th of July, 2022.

