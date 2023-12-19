Tara Sutaria opines on competition with Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor; says 'comfortable with my space'

Actress Tara Sutaria has created immense buzz following the release of her latest gripping thriller, Apurva. While the film perfectly portrayed the versatility of the actress, Tara has now reacted to the ‘competition’ that exists in the industry as several new faces, including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and more have been launched lately.

Admitting that she has observed the presence of ‘healthy competition’ in Bollywood, she herself does not look at the new debutants as competition, considering everyone’s crafts differ. Read on to find out what else she said.

‘What young actor is very different from any other’: Tara Sutaria as she opines on competition in Bollywood

The recently released The Archies welcomed a batch of new actors, including Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. During a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Tara Sutaria expressed her opinion on competition existing in the industry and mentioned that while several new actors have entered Bollywood lately, she does not look at them at competition as there is a striking difference in the way of acting and in terms of choices of films.

“I don't look at it as a competition at all. I did my first film with Ananya Panday who was launched at the same time. I have grown up with a twin sister. What people call competition is not competition for me at all,” she said.

She proceeded to highlight how she has observed healthy competition amongst the young actors. However, her approach to acting differently never made her look at it in a different manner, she expressed.

Tara Sutaria concluded by adding how she is content with the work that she has been doing and that’s what makes her feel unbothered by the rat race. “I am very content with what I bring to the table. I am very happy and comfortable with my space so it doesn’t bother me what others are doing,” said the Marjaavaan actress.

About Apurva

Apurva is a gripping thriller, that revolves around the main character of the film, Apurva (Played by Tara). The plot of the movie delves into how a naive girl deals with challenging circumstances and the way she defends herself and getting kidnapped. Apart from Sutaria, the film also features Rajpal Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles.

