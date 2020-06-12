Tara Sutaria is a ‘Pilates Baby’ as she gives sneak peek into her ‘Sweaty’ workouts; See Throwback pic

Tara Sutaria looks like a breath of fresh air as she works out and attempts Pilates in this throwback photo captured by her trainer; Take a look

Tara Sutaria may or may not be a fitness lover but she clearly has one of the best bodies in B-town. Be it pants, saree, gowns or pantsuit and boss lady look, Tara Sutaria can pull off any look with panache, and although, unlike other celebs, she doesn’t quite post her workout photos or videos on social media, but we are sure that Tara surely sweats it out, and today, we got our hands on a throwback workout photo of Tara wherein she is seen doing Pilates while her trainer captures the photo.

In the photo, Tara is seen hanging in the air while doing some stretching and as always, she looks gorgeous even in her gym wear as she is seen wearing a sports bra and grey jeggings. That said, Tara made her Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra’s Student of the year 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday, and post SOTY2, she was seen in starrer Marjaavan. Next, Tara will be seen in Tadap, which is Milan Luthria's remake of the Telugu hit "RX 100" in which she is paired opposite Suniel Shetty's son Ahan. Also, Tara will be seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2, co-starring John Abraham, and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Since Ananya, Tara and Tiger share a close rapport, we are sure that this trio has a group on Whatsapp, and during an interview, this 24-year-old actress was asked about the best conversation that has taken place in the Student of the year 2 group text, and to this, Tara had said that the conversations are too inappropriate to be revealed.

Check out Tara Sutaria's workout post here:

