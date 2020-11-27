Tara Sutaria posing in a white bikini at a picturesque beach is a treat to sore eyes; See PHOTO

Tara Sutaria has shared yet another breathtaking picture from her Maldives vacay and it will surely make you want to pack your bags. Check out the picture.

If there is one star that has been constantly stealing our hearts, it is the gorgeous Tara Sutaria. The stunning actress had recently returned to Mumbai after having spent some quality time with beau Aadar Jain in Maldives. And, the duo has been sharing some amazing photos from their romantic gateway on social media. Well, it seems like the couple is still having the hangover of their fun-filled vacation. And, now the Marjaavaan star has shared yet another stunning picture on her photo sharing app.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared a breathtaking picture of herself wherein she can be seen enjoying the beach picturesque view. She captions the photo as, “Safe to say I had a whale of a time.” Tara looks beautiful in a white bikini as she poses for a click. Going by the photo, it is evident that she had an amazing time at the tropical paradise and is now cherishing it. Earlier, she had shared her beautiful kissed photo and her beau was all praises of it. The picture was captioned as, “Maldivian mornings.”

Take a look at Tara Sutaria’s Instagram post:

On a related note, Tara and Aadar, who are head over heels in love with each other, have been grabbing a lot of attention for their social media PDA. The actress had earlier in the day praised her beau’s childhood picture with his brother Armaan.

Meanwhile on the work front, Tara has Heropanti 2 co-starring with Tiger Shroff and Hindi remake of the Telugu film, RX100 in the pipeline. Read Also:Tara Sutaria looks radiant in a sunkissed PHOTO from her 'Maldivian mornings'; Beau Aadar Jain loves it

Credits :Tara Sutaria Instagram

