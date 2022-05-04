Tara Sutaria posts PIC in a backless golden dress; Fans ask her to 'show some mercy'

Tara Sutaria is all over the news these days courtesy of her recent release Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Talking about Tara, she is one of the hottest actors in Bollywood currently. The gorgeous star Tara Sutaria always slays with her fashion game. She looks like a greek goddess in both Indian and western wear and knows to carry off any look just effortlessly cool. Just a few hours ago, she shared an absolutely mind-blowing picture on her Instagram and took our breath away. Are you ready to fall in love?

In the picture, Tara stunned us with her gorgeousness and glamour. She wore a sexy backless, bling golden dress that flaunted her curves perfectly. Her beautiful wavy hair complemented her look a lot. Along with the picture, Tara had a sweet and spicy caption. She wrote, “Heartbreak hotel”. Of course, the stunning post went viral within minutes as fans and industry colleagues from all over poured in their compliments for the talented actress. Krishna Shroff had a hilarious reaction to her picture. On the other hand, fans couldn’t get over the actress’ blinding beauty.

Check Tara's post:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tara has a slew of interesting projects lined up. Tara will be next seen in the much-talked-about Ek Villain Returns. The movie is the sequel to Mohit Suri’s 2014 release Ek Villain and will also star John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Disha Patani in the lead. Ek Villain Returns is slated to release on July 8 this year.

