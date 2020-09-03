  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Tara Sutaria pouts & poses as she dedicates post for sister; beau Aadar's cousin Riddhima Kapoor is all hearts

Tara Sutaria made her Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra’s Student of the year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday
14772 reads Mumbai Updated: September 3, 2020 11:30 am
Tara Sutaria pouts & poses as she dedicates post for sister; beau Aadar's cousin Riddhima Kapoor is all heartsTara Sutaria pouts & poses as she dedicates post for sister; beau Aadar's cousin Riddhima Kapoor is all hearts
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Tara Sutaria is a social media star and we say this because every day, this SOTY 2 actress makes sure to share photos and videos with her Instafam. From sharing candid photos, workout videos to loved-up post for her beau, Tara’s Instagram game is always on point. And today, Tara Sutaria shared a photo with her sister, and alongside the photo, her caption read, “Sisters are special.” Soon after, Aadar Jain’s cousin, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, left a heart emoticon on the photo.

Well, ever since Tara Sutaria has made her relationship with boyfriend Aadar Jain Instagram official, Tara has been attending Kapoor’s family functions with her beau. Recently, Tara was snapped at the Rakhi celebrations with the Kapoor khandan, and she happily posed for photos with the khandan. Well, it was on Aadar’s birthday that Tara penned a heartwarming wish for her boyfriend, and alongside an adorable picture, this SOTY 2 star borrowed Beethoven's popular words to wish Aadar on his special day. Tagging Aadar Jain as her "favourite person," Tara wrote, “Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person." Soon after, the two exchanged ‘I Love You’ in the comments section.

Well, rumours around Tara and Aadar Jain started when Tara and Aadar were snapped together at Malaika Arora's birthday party and later, at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash. Also, last year, Tara and Aadar danced together at the sangeet of Armaan Jain's wedding festivities.

Check out the post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sisters are special. :)

A post shared by TARA (@tarasutaria) on

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria shows off her midriff as she clicks mirror selfie post workout & leaves netizens in awe; See Pic

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
What I do in a day with Mouni Roy
Sharad Malhotra on his low phase, Naagin 5, wife’s reaction to his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea’s third CBI interrogation to Kangana opening about Bollywood drug nexus
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement