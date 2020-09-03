Tara Sutaria pouts & poses as she dedicates post for sister; beau Aadar's cousin Riddhima Kapoor is all hearts

Tara Sutaria made her Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra’s Student of the year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday

Tara Sutaria is a social media star and we say this because every day, this SOTY 2 actress makes sure to share photos and videos with her Instafam. From sharing candid photos, workout videos to loved-up post for her beau, Tara’s Instagram game is always on point. And today, Tara Sutaria shared a photo with her sister, and alongside the photo, her caption read, “Sisters are special.” Soon after, Aadar Jain’s cousin, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, left a heart emoticon on the photo.

Well, ever since Tara Sutaria has made her relationship with boyfriend Aadar Jain Instagram official, Tara has been attending Kapoor’s family functions with her beau. Recently, Tara was snapped at the Rakhi celebrations with the Kapoor khandan, and she happily posed for photos with the khandan. Well, it was on Aadar’s birthday that Tara penned a heartwarming wish for her boyfriend, and alongside an adorable picture, this SOTY 2 star borrowed Beethoven's popular words to wish Aadar on his special day. Tagging Aadar Jain as her "favourite person," Tara wrote, “Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person." Soon after, the two exchanged ‘I Love You’ in the comments section.

Well, rumours around Tara and Aadar Jain started when Tara and Aadar were snapped together at 's birthday party and later, at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash. Also, last year, Tara and Aadar danced together at the sangeet of Armaan Jain's wedding festivities.

