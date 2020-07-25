Tara Sutaria pretending to ride a bike in BTS PIC from sets of SOTY 2 is all of us while posing for the camera

After Marjaavaan, SOTY 2 star Tara Sutaria will be seen in Tadap, and Ek Villain 2

As we speak, Tara Sutaria, who made her Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra’s Student of the year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday, is quarantining at home with her sisters and parents, and although we totally miss her paparazzi photos, as often Tara used to get snapped out and about the city, however, what makes us happy are her social media posts. Because Tara makes sure to update her fans with her latest photos and videos, and today, Tara took to social media to share a throwback photo from the sets of SOTY 2 in Mussoorie wherein she is seen posing on a bike and alongside the photo, Tara wrote, “I miss pretending to ride a bike but most of all, I miss Mussoorie!...”

Well, we also miss actors and their BTS shooting videos because while television shows have started the shoot post lockdown, Bollywood stars are yet to start shooting for their movies. That said, amid the lockdown, besides sharing throwback photos on Instagram, this Marjaavaan actress has also been sharing posts giving us a sneak-peek into her love for sketching as she recently made a charcoal sketch and alongside the sketch, Tara wrote, “Back to what I love most when it rains Used some old charcoal from a barbecue dinner we hosted recently and it did not disappoint!...”

On the work front, Tara Sutaria will next be seen in Tadap, and Ek Villain 2. Besides movies, Tara Sutaria has also been in the news for her relationship with Aadar Jain and although they haven’t confirmed their affair, but these two are often snapped together in the city.

